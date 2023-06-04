TRAPPE TWP., Pa. - Brittany Sisca took part in a groundbreaking ceremony next to the current Trappe fire station. It is where a new station will be built in honor of her late husband Trooper Branden Sisca, who was also a fire chief in Trappe, previously serving with the Spring Township Fire Company in Berks County.

"It was very humbling to see everybody out here come together," said Brittany Sisca.

Trooper Sisca died in the line of duty last year along with Trooper Martin Mack, while helping a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia.

"He was extraordinary. My husband would help anyone at any time no matter who you were," said Brittany Sisca.

"It does my heart good as a Trooper and as a father to see the many arms and families that that have wrapped around their families," said Colonel Christopher Parris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner.

It will be the first fire station built in Trappe since 1911. Several people, including Governor Josh Shapiro helped turn the vision of a new fire station into reality.

"This place matters. This is a symbol of the service and sacrifice volunteers make in our community, it's a symbol of the memory of Trooper Sisca, Chief Sisca and it's also critically important to make sure we have the best firefighting available for our constituents," said Governor Shapiro.

Deputy Chief John Bolger served on the fire company with Sisca.

"Even as a junior firefighter, he was a tremendous force within the fire company," said Deputy Chief Bulger.

Speakers said the goal is to have the new fire station built in a year.