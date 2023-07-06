READING, Pa. – A skatepark in Reading is one dig closer to opening.
The city and supporters held a groundbreaking ceremony in the 600 block of Canal Street.
Construction is already underway to turn the lot into a skateboarding paradise.
One of the biggest supporters is the owner of Holistic Skate Shop in West Reading. He's been pushing for a proper skatepark in Reading for nearly 10 years. He says he hopes it becomes a way to improve the community.
"It's giving kids an outlet. It's giving kids a place to go in the city," said JD Turner, owner of the store and president of the Reading Skatepark Association. "I think what I'd like to see is this park get open and it gets used and utilized by all the youth in the community, and we create a place that's safe for kids."
If all goes according to plan, the park will be open for skateboarding in June of next year.