MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Services are teaming up to help families realize their dreams of owning a home.

On Monday both groups hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark a project to build a duplex in Maidencreek Township.

The families who will live here need to put in what Habitat for Humanity calls "sweat-equity." That means they help with the construction, and go to financial education classes.

Organizers say these projects are vital.

"One of the things coming out of Harrisburg and Washington and high on the list of infrastructure is housing. We need to take a longer look and a new look at what impact housing has, especially home ownership, has to communities if they want to improve," said Tim Daley of Habitat for Humanity.

Officials say it'll take about a year-and-a-half for the home to be complete.

