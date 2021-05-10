EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners and other officials broke ground on what they say will be the courtroom of the future.
The Magisterial District Judge's office will be located in the 6100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township. Officials said it will be a state-of-the-art courtroom that is designed with the pandemic in mind.
"This allows us to take more of the social distancing requirements and we just insert them we can set the waiting rooms up. It kind of worked it's way out because we have enough room," says Lee Olsen of the Olsen Design Group.
The new office is expected to be completed in December.