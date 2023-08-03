READING, Pa. - A group of people gathered in Reading Thursday for what organizers called a "No One Is Above The Law" event.

It took place around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in front of the Berks County Services Center.

Those in attendance spoke and held signs saying "Equal Justice For All" and "Not Above the Law."

Organizers planned the event on the day that former President Trump appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C. and pleaded not guilty to charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Organizers say similar events were planned in Washington, D.C. and around the country.

Trump has said he is innocent. His legal team has characterized the latest case as an attack on his right to free speech and his right to challenge an election that he believed had been stolen, according to the Associated Press.