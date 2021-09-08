HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two nonprofit agencies in Berks County are getting some help in their efforts to combat gun violence.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has awarded $225,000 to RIZE, a youth arts organization, and $195,023 to The Village of Reading, an organization that aims to create a safe place for teenagers.
RIZE will apply the funding toward growing programs that address social adversity and trauma and keep families connected.
The Village of Reading will use the money to hire a full-time director, a part-time assistant, two part-time violence interpreters and consultants, and to buy supplies and secure an operating space.
"This is exactly the type of community engagement we need to address gun violence," said Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank. "Both groups receiving funding understand that these issues are best addressed through cooperation with other local entities, are well known in the community and offer a grassroots approach that reaches young people where they live."
The grants are part of the PCCD's gun violence reduction grant program.