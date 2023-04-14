WEST READING, Pa. - As the spring sun hits the memorial for the seven victims of the R.M. Palmer explosion, and demo crews continue their work on the north wall of Building One, the community continues to help.

"More than fifteen hundred different donations, and that's an incredible response from the community,” said Kevin Murphy, with the Berks County Community Foundation.

There are fundraising efforts in the works, from individuals to groups, including events this weekend like the storied Ringgold Band's 171st Spring Concert at the Scottish Rite on Sunday.

"We have our weekly rehearsal on Monday evenings, and we decided at that time to donate some of the proceeds from the concert and also give an opportunity for people to leave their own donations at the concert,” said Chuck Ebersole with the Ringold Band.

Like many impacted by this tragedy, the band feels the need to help in some way.

"Last year we were named the official band of the City of Reading. And in that there's a certain responsibility with that too, we felt the need to do something socially and for our community,” Ebersole said.

The Berks County Community Foundation says money continues to come in not just from Berks and across the state but around the country.

“We've received gifts from all fifty states believe it or not, and I think it expresses for people to grieve publicly and to participate in the recovery,” Murphy said.

He says a majority of the money raised is already in the hands of the families of the victims.

“They've all expressed an incredible amount of gratitude for the response from the community,” Murphy said.

In addition to the concert on Sunday, an event called Baby Goat Cuddles with Brecknock Township Police and Fire Company will take place on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund.