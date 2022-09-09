READING, Pa. — These first few days of September mark National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual campaign aimed at informing people about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

"For last year, in the calendar year, we had 75 people in Berks County who died by suicide," said Pam Seaman, administrator of the Berks County Office of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities. "This year, we've had 39 since January."

Seaman said suicide is preventable, and if you're worried about yourself or someone else, pick up the phone.

"There is no bad call," she said. "If you have any concerns or there's any question that you have in your mind, you want to just run a situation by our crisis provider, they can talk you through that."

On a national level, there's the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

"Anybody can call that number, just like you call 911," Seaman said.

On the local level, Seaman said Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems, located in Wyomissing, has trained professionals to help with a wide variety of mental health situations.

"They have different levels of response," she explained. "They have telephone crisis intervention. They can actually come out on location. They actually have walk-ins."

There's also "ruOK? Berks," the county's suicide prevention task force.

"That's a group of providers, community partners," Seaman said. "We all get together, look at the data, try to decide how else we can outreach to the community."

With all the different resources out there, Seaman said the message is the same across the board: You are not alone.