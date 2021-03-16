READING, Pa. - Two community groups teamed up Tuesday to support Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

Berks Women Inspiring Women and Olivet Boys and Girls Club held a blood drive outside the Pendora Park club in east Reading.

Miller-Keystone faces a critical blood shortage, and the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the center's ability to collect donations, officials said.

Organizers of the blood drive said they issued a call for donations on social media and were able to fill all of the appointments.

Appointments can also be made by calling the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Bern Township at 610-926-6060. It's open Monday through Saturday.

