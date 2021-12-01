SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Berks County-based bank is preparing for a change in leadership.
Tompkins VIST Bank announced Wednesday that its president and CEO, Scott Gruber, will retire next year. He'll hand over the reigns to Ginger Kunkel, who has been appointed chief operating officer as part of the transition process.
Gruber, who joined Tompkins VIST as president and CEO in 2013, will remain in the role until the second quarter of 2022, when Kunkel will assume leadership.
Gruber also serves on the bank's board of directors and as an executive vice president of its holding company, Tompkins Financial Corp.
"Scott demonstrated extraordinary business acumen as he grew the bank, strengthened its balance sheet and enhanced shareholder value during his tenure," said Alfred Weber, the board's chairman. "He leaves the bank well positioned for future growth and continued high performance."
Kunkel most recently served as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer for Riverview Bank and Riverview Financial Corporation in Harrisburg.
"Ginger's collaborative style, digital innovation experience and adaptable approach to problem solving make her an excellent cultural fit at Tompkins," Weber said.
Tompkins VIST also announced Wednesday that Gary Moyer, executive vice president and chief lending officer, will retire next year. He'll be replaced by James Whitton, a senior vice president and regional market leader.
Tompkins VIST has 12 branches in Berks County as well as several others in southeastern Pennsylvania.