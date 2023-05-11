READING, Pa. - A student at Northwest Middle School in Reading was taken into custody Thursday after being found with a gun inside the building, police say.

The incident prompted the evacuation of the building at 1000 N. Front St., one of the district's five middle schools.

According to investigators, school police officers detained a 14-year-old male student in possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers immediately located and detained the student without incident after receiving information that he had a gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.

Outside Northwest Middle School, a police cruiser repeatedly honked and students could be seen being escorted to reunification sites.

One student described the tense moments inside the school.

"Well, usually like lockdowns are fake, so we weren't scared, but then, the teachers start getting scared because nobody said it was going to be one," explained Anavell Dominguez, an 8th grade student. "So, we stay in the classroom. They closed the doors, and we stayed together until the security came for us."

Fifth and sixth graders were relocated to Riverside Elementary School at 1400 Centre Avenue. Seventh and eighth graders were sent to St. Margaret's Catholic School at 235 Spring Street.

Parents were advised to reunite with their children at those locations. They were then dismissed for the day.

"I'm terrified," said parent Keri Symons, whose daughter is in 7th grade. "Supposedly, there's someone walking around with a gun."

School has been cancelled Friday for Northwest Middle students. They will be assigned times, by grade, to pick up their belongings from the building.

"There was no shooting," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "There was no active shooter situation. It was an individual who had brought a firearm into the school. The juvenile, who is in possession of the firearm, is in police custody at this time."

This incident comes a little more than two weeks after security at Reading High School stopped a student with a loaded handgun. Officials say that student was let inside the building by another student who opened an unauthorized door on April 26. Both students were taken into custody.

The incident prompted two days of virtual learning for the high school's 5,500 students. They returned to in-person classes last Monday, May 1.

A message on the district's website applauded the Safe School Team and Reading Police for their timely and professional response, as well as the professionalism of teachers and staff during a stressful incident.