MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University police were on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend.

University police said they received the report of someone brandishing a firearm next to the campus entrance. It came one day after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Kutztown University's Department of Public Safety and Police Services issued a warning upon receiving the report of a man with a gun. They said it happened at College Boulevard and West Main Street.

According to the alert, the person was a passenger in a dark-colored sedan with dark-colored rims. Authorities said they believe the vehicle fled the scene.

This came a day after the police said Diego Velazquez, 18, of Reading, was fatally shot inside the Advantage Point student apartments in Maxatawny Township, adjacent to the university's campus. Pennsylvania State Police said the gunfire rang out during an altercation at a party.

He died at the hospital, according to authorities. The university said he was not a Kutztown student.

Alex Lyons told 69 News she was on the fifth floor of the building as it all unfolded.

"It's scary," she said. "I was completely in shock when I first heard the gunshots. Like, you don't expect that to happen here. I've been going here for three years and nothing like that's ever happened."

An alert issued by the university said the perpetrators were believed to have left the area. The university said resources, including psychological services and counseling, are available to students.

69 News reached out to the apartment building but has not heard back. There was no immediate word of any arrests stemming from either incident. Kutztown University officials told 69 News that they don't believe the two incidents are connected.