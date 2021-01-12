OLEY TWP., Pa. - 2020 topped records for the number of new firearms owners, surpassing eight million people in the United States. In December alone, just less than two million firearms were purchased.
Gun and ammunition sales have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many shops said they've noticed an uptick over the last seven days.
"Since last week, I would say we have increased about 90%," said Gilbert Marrero, sales representative at Cro-Arms Guns and Ammo in Oley Township. "It's been overwhelming."
The shop said it's on track to top 2020 numbers, just 12 days into the new year.
Experienced gun owners continue to come back, while certain locations are noticing younger folks, or first-timers, stepping through their doors.
"They are coming in of all ages. People that never owned guns before, they want to get a gun now," Marrero said.
Shop owners said they tend to see sales go up during civil unrest and political events. Following last week's riots in Washington, they said the overall consensus is that people are worried.
"They are afraid they are going to lose their Second Amendment rights, and they need something to protect themselves," Marrero said.
It's not just about the idea of wanting protection, though. Owners said gun training is a priority, and proper use of a firearm is a must.
"If you have a firearm, be safe," Marrero said. "Don't point it at anyone and don't use it unless you really, really have to. Always be safe."
Other shops 69 News has spoken with have said 40% of their business in a normal year can depend on what is going on nationally.
While many agree that people have the right to bear arms, they're reminding them to go about the coming weeks as safely as possible.