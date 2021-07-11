WEST READING, Pa. - The West Reading Borough Police Department is investigating a theft from vehicle incident where a gun was stolen.
Police say the theft happened on June 28 around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Cherry Street.
Authorities say the suspect entered a parked vehicle a stole a gun from inside.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call West Reading Police. Contact Criminal Investigator Danny Voorhies T 610-373-0111 or email: dvoorhies@weastreadingborough.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County.
Tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.
Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.