READING, Pa. - Over the last year or two, police have noticed a significant increase in guns being reported stolen, especially out of cars.

"Most of the firearms that we see in crimes are stolen," said Chief Richard Tornielli with the Reading Police Department.

"Some of this is actual criminal activity that's taking place," he added. "An individual may leave a firearm in a car for somebody else to use and then that person who owns the firearm reports it stolen after the fact."

Reading's chief said many of these guns stolen from vehicles and other locations in the city are turning up at crime scenes.

His department is working with federal law enforcement agencies to look at the gun trafficking organizations that are bringing guns into the city through illegal means and they're working toward building investigations around straw purchasing, which is when someone buys a gun for someone who's not legally allowed to possess one.

The chief said investigators look at crime statistics weekly to see where to concentrate officers.

"In a recent 7-day reporting period, we had 3 firearms that were stolen from vehicles in the city," said Tornielli.

Some people say they don't have an appropriate place to store their gun safely.

At city hall, people can request gun locks. The chief warned that it's up to owners to be accountable for their firearms.

"We've had reports of thefts of firearms where a gun was left sitting out in a house during a house party or it was on a table in the backyard," said Tornielli. "It really comes down to really being responsible with your firearms."