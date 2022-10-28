READING, Pa. -- The opening act is a spooky and funny cult classic in the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"We'll have a live shadow cast, as well," said Christopher Paolini, festival organizer. "I'll be playing Doctor Frank N. Furter, and I've got a great cast of people playing my counterparts."

Next, the city of Reading will take the spotlight in a gritty mob movie Mick & the Trick.

"Mick is one of those films where the producers even moved to the area to film it. It showcases one of our great land marks, the Canal Street," said Levi Landes, executive director.

With so many big issues facing society, the Reading Film Festival organizers don't just want audiences to be entertained, but also informed.

"Sweetest Land is a great example of a film that takes a big topic and puts it right at the forefront of our minds," Levi continued. "Something here in Reading that we challenge with and see violence gun violence it puts it front and center."

The gun violence documentary The Sweetest Land will be followed by a panel discussion with DA John Adams , the Reading School superintendent and others. It's just one film among many bringing film lovers together.

"It continues to welcome filmmakers from all over the world, but also put a nice big showcase bright light on Reading," said Levi.

Other items of note include a screenplay competition Saturday, and This Is Reading revisited with Lynne Nottage and a talk back is set for Sunday. Organizers say they hope it's all another opportunity to show off the city.

"We have the Pagoda which is featured in a bunch of films, but there's so many other pieces to our community, whether it's the bridges, the fields, streams, and farms, or it's the city urban environment," Levi said.

The festival runs through Sunday.