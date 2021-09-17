WYOMISSING, Pa. — An employee of an agency that provides services to the Wyomissing Area School District is in trouble with the law for having a pair of firearms on school property, according to the Wyomissing police.
The employee was working at the Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center on Friday, when school officials reported to the police that the employee had two firearms inside his vehicle, which was parked on school property, the police said.
The employee subsequently admitted to the police that the firearms were inside his vehicle, and a search by officers confirmed that, the police said.
The employee, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon on school property, a first-degree misdemeanor, and firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony.
The incident prompted a brief lockdown of the school, but the police said the firearms were never inside the building and that no threats were made against any student or employee.
Pennsylvania law prohibits the possession of any weapon in school buildings or on the surrounding property.