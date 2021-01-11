HARRISBURG, Pa. - The newest member of Berks County's delegation of state lawmakers will be focusing on a variety of issues during his first term in the House of Representatives.
Rep. Manny Guzman, who took office last week, announced Monday that he has been assigned to four House committees for the 2021-22 legislative session.
Guzman, a Democrat, will serve on the House Environmental Resources and Energy, Gaming Oversight, Liquor Control, and Professional Licensure committees. He will also work as the treasurer of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.
"The last few weeks have been exciting, and today's announcement is another step toward helping more residents during this difficult time through my work in Harrisburg and at home in Berks County," Guzman said. "I'm looking forward to providing a voice for our community in Harrisburg through my work on committees and the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus."
The House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee works with the departments of Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources to establish regulations on environmental issues, including air and water quality and waste management.
The House Gaming Oversight Committee works with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to evaluate bills that affect gaming in Pennsylvania, including the types of gaming allowed in the state, as well as rules for casinos and using the proceeds of gaming in Pennsylvania.
The House Liquor Control Committee handles legislation dealing with the state's liquor code and oversees the operations of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, as well as the control of liquor by slot machine operators under the Gaming Control Board. The committee reviews any bills that pertain to the sale or distribution of alcohol in Pennsylvania.
The House Professional Licensure Committee reviews bills that pertain to positions requiring licensing for qualified employees and businesses. The scope includes businesses as diverse as funeral homes and barbershops to auctioneers, realtors, pharmacists and beauticians.