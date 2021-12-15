HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Senior citizens from all over travel to a gym in Hunterdon County, New Jersey for classes that focus on fitness and friendship. It's a unique community that's actually growing during the pandemic.
"Everything we teach them is functional: sitting, standing, reaching, pulling, squatting, and they just have taken it to the next level and the next level," said Meredith Oliver, with Ki Training & Fitness Center.
There's something special about the senior citizens workout classes at the center.
"It's been like my happy place. I really, really enjoy coming here, I've lost 30 pounds," said Marion Fazekas, of Riegelsville, Pa.
She's not the only one.
"We didn't start this to be specifically about weight loss, but they're just making such healthy choices," Oliver said.
The classes have grown, from just a couple participants to more than 20 seniors, ranging from ages 55 to 89.
"You find too as you get older, it's hard to get off the floor. I find it's easier to get off the floor now," said Cookie Decker, of Holland Township.
"I'm a diabetic and it's done a lot for me. I love rearranging furniture at home, and I can still do it," said Debbie Stanley, of Milford.
"It's just given them strength, courage, you know, confidence," said Kimberly Holzworth, with Ki Training & Fitness Center.
And the fun continues outside. Three days a week, no matter the weather, the classes are in a back lot. It actually started during the pandemic, but people loved it so much, it stuck.
It's a party of prime timers, bringing pizzazz to Holland Township, Hunterdon County.
"When you see someone in their 80s swinging a kettle bell, it's pretty cool," Oliver said.
Some seniors who never went to a gym before in their whole lives now just can't stay away, partly for the health benefits, and also, the camaraderie.
"A friend brought me in, and I brought another friend in and it just keeps going like that," Stanley said.
"You're not going to find any gym like this," Decker said.