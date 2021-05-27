SPRING CITY, Pa. | A gymnastics coach in Chester County is facing 200 child pornography charges.
The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release the arrest of Gary Hutt, 45, of Spring City, Pa., for the possession and distribution of child pornography found on his computer.
Hutt is a girls gymnastics coach at Berks East Gymnastics in Parkerford, Pa.
The evidence police collected will reportedly amount to nearly 200 charges against Hutt, according to official statements.
“The defendant possessed and shared child pornography showing the horrific abuse and dehumanization of scores of children. My office will prosecute his depraved behavior to the fullest extent possible," DA Deb Ryan said.
Ryan also noted the arrest was largely possible due to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), who reportedly provided the cybertip that led police to Hutt.
In March, 2021, Chester County Detectives reported they had received a tip from NCMEC that an internet service provider had flagged several email addresses for uploading child pornography.
Detectives were able to trace the IP address of the emails to the defendant’s Spring City home, officials say. A search warrant for Hutt's home was used in April.
Thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse were allegedly recovered from Hutt's computer. Police say the images were dated from as far back as March 2004, to February 2021.
Hutt, who worked as a coach at Berks East Gymnastics since January 2021, is being held in Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3, before Magisterial District Judge John Hipple.
Chester County Detectives are investigating, they say. Anyone with information about the case is asked by police to contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin, at 610-344-6866.