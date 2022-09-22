READING, Pa. — Reading's Buttonwood Gateway project took another big step forward Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity of Berks County held a ceremony to celebrate the start of its Miltimore Street project, which involves the construction of 11 homes for moderate-income buyers.

A number of dignitaries were on hand for the event, including Reading Mayor Eddie Morán and state Sen. Judy Schwank. They then turned around and, with shovels in hand, "broke ground."

"This project includes three city blocks, the 200 Block of West Buttonwood Street, the 400 block of Tulpehocken Street and now, the 400 block of Miltimore Street," Tim Daley, Habitat's executive director, said in a news release. "We are creating neighborhoods that people will want to live in and enjoy the community around them."

Recent inflation has challenged the project, but Daley said his organization is determined to move forward.

"Our community partners are vital to the success of Habitat Berks," said Daley. "Our construction costs have increased, but so has the need for affordable housing, and we are thankful for the timely support of all our sponsors."

People who are interested in applying for one of the new homes are encouraged to attend one of Habitat for Humanity's monthly first-time home-buyer classes.