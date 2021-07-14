READING, Pa. | If you volunteer, you're likely still not immune to the aftereffects of the pandemic, even though you're doing important work.
Habitat for Humanity chapters have experienced a shortage of volunteers, a pinch of rising housing demand, and increasing building material costs.
"Habitats across the country are all suffering different ways. Some are closing down their projects completely, some are delaying them for extended periods of time with no new start date," said Tim Daley.
Daley is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Berks County.
He says while the chapter has felt the gravity of the current environment, it hasn't been has severely affected.
Its main endeavor, the Buttonwood Gateway project, is still on schedule to start building in September, albeit the growth of the project will be more delayed than anticipated.
"At least for the initial phase Buttonwood Gateway we're on target and we have the affordability to do that," noted Daley.
He also says some volunteers are still reluctant to come back.
"We've probably seen a depletion of about 60 percent of our normal volunteers," he stated.
But, he has optimism for the future, because he says Habitat doesn't want to leave anyone behind.
"Gotta be positive. You have to be. The work we do is too important and we know what it does at the end of the day," Daley said.