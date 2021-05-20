BERKS, Pa. | Thanks to good weather and the hard work of a local nonprofit organization, Berks County was able to experience an artistic fundraiser in a safe way.
Habitat for Humanity of Berks County held their Birdhouse Challenge fundraising auction Tuesday, May 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Birdhouse Challenge featured both traditional and creative birdhouses from local artists, businesses, and first-time builders. The businesses and individuals who joined were able to showcase their products, services, or passions using their interpretation of a birdhouse.
This event is Habitat for Humanity of Berks County's primary fundraising event of the season, according to their press release. It was held outside this year due to COVID.
The turnout however was reportedly excellent, and plenty of Berks County community members were able to participate in the silent auction, which featured donated items or services from local businesses and individuals, or simply just admire the birdhouses.