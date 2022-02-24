READING, Pa. – From the Buttonwood Gateway project to a planned elementary school at Ninth and Douglass streets, Habitat For Humanity and others are looking to play a key role in reviving the city of Reading.
"It's a combination of a low-income rental rejuvenation, and what we have here is Habitat for Humanity," said Tim Daley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Berks Inc.
Land banking is one tool that can be used, taking inventory of the properties across the city in need of attention.
"A way to get these properties where they're not encumbered by liens and fines and all sorts of monetary things that come with these kinds of homes, so you get them," Daley said.
Following completion of the Buttonwood project, Habitat wants to turn its attention to 9th and Douglass streets, the site of the former Reading Outlet Center.
"This is an opportunity for us to replicate what you see here," Daley said. "Go into that neighborhood take care of some of the dilapidated, useless housing, and turn it into first-time home ownership for families."
Daley says revitalization plans around where an elementary school is planned will help keep kids more connected in the community.
"You can basically walk to school through your middle school, right through high school," Daley said, "and if you're going to live in that area, there's that sense of belonging, that sense of home."
With housing projects set to start this spring on Miltimore Street, Habitat For Humanity has a growing need for volunteers to get these projects finished.
"We are getting bigger, and we are gonna have to do more, so we are gonna need more," Daley said. "I think this community will respond appropriately."