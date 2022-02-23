READING, Pa. -- The Buttonwood Gateway transformation continues.
"It's finally coming to the point where a lot of bricks and mortar are being done," Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Tim Daley said.
Those with Delaware Development Group are taking advantage of the nice weather to work and Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Tim Daley says construction on Miltimore Street is set to begin in the spring.
"It's strategically appropriate for renovation and infrastructure change to take place in some of the major ins and outs of the city and this is one of them," Daley said.
Daley says there are a number of challenges in this transformative process to take a property like this -- and turn it into something like this.
"You have to get site control and you have to work with the City of Reading and I know Mayor Moran is very strong on recreating neighborhoods and we are right there with him on that," Daley said.
Daley says this location is key because of what it's connected to -- walking distance to West Reading.
"This is an opportunity for people to feel more connected to prosperity," he said.
In addition to the ongoing renovations in the Buttonwood Gateway - these projects to provide home ownership are even more vital with current eviction issues in the city.
"It's possible to become a home owner and it's not for everybody but at least it has to be shown that it's an opportunity for those that want it," Daley said.