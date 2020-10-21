BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Like Halloween, taking your kids anywhere during a pandemic can be scary, but some families might still have their ticket to a scary-fun destination.
On board the Boyertown-based Colebrookdale Railroad is a Halloween party alternative, following CDC guidelines, of course.
"Right now, you can expect beautiful foliage. It's a very relaxing ride," said Sarah Buttaro, administrative director for the Colebrookdale Railroad. "It's a family affair, there's something for everybody.
"You are welcome to dress up and bring your children in their costumes and that gets them out," Buttaro added. "It gives them a chance to show off their costumes to other people."
The Colebrookdale Railroad will be running three trains on Halloween, which happens to be on a Saturday this year.
But they're not the only ones on board with giving families a Halloween alternative; the Kutztown-based Allentown and Auburn Railroad is hosting several trick-or-treat rides leading up to Halloween, and the Albany Township-based WK&S Railroad is also getting in the spirit.
"This weekend, we have our pumpkin patch train rides," said Oliver Blatt, president of WK&S Railroad. "You go to Wannamaker, [Lehigh County], go to our pumpkin patch, kids get to pick a pumpkin, they bring it back."
WK&S said it's following CDC guidelines, too. It's a chance, maybe, for some to have a less scary Halloween.
"It's just a great way for kids to get outside," Blatt said, "enjoy the fresh air, still have some Halloween festivities without having to worry so much about the concerns that are going on right now."