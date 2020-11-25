HAMBURG, Pa. – Hamburg Area School District has made the decision to switch to virtual classes for a few weeks after Thanksgiving.
The district has been having in-person classes so far this school year, but as COVID-19 cases surge in Pennsylvania and other states, Berks County is experiencing an 11% positivity rate.
Superintendent Richard Mextorf said the decision to take classes online is a precautionary step to help keep the community safe as coronavirus cases climb.
“Our little corner of the world has moved from the moderate category to the substantial category,” he said.
Since coming back to school in the fall, the district has been taking safety precautions while following a fully in-person learning model.
In the past few weeks, though, several staff members have been infected with COVID.
Mextorf said, “Because of the number of cases we have, the Department of Health guidelines indicate we should move into a temporary virtual learning model."
"It's better to shut it down so that the kids don't get sick,” Stacy Kehl, whose son attends elementary school in the district, said. “The virus is just going crazy right now."
Even though it is an inconvenience, Kehl said she agrees with the decision.
"I have to find somebody to watch him, because I work full time, and he needs some help with the home virtual,” she added.
Mextorf said family gatherings, traveling, and trips to busy shopping centers could all potentially lead to spikes in cases within the district.
"I really think it will reduce the likelihood that we're going to bring it back into schools after the holiday,” he said.
The plan is to resume in-person classes on Dec. 14. Administrators say the break in attendance will give them a chance to monitor spread within the community and help keep students and faculty safe.
"I know it's an inconvenience and it's a hardship for some people, and I apologize for that, but I want to stress that we're playing the long game,” Mextorf added.