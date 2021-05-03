WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - We could finally know within weeks what will happen to the Hamburg Center property, which is currently vacant.
The center has been part of the landscape of Northern Berks County since 1914. It closed two years ago and the 39 buildings on the campus have been sitting empty ever since.
State lawmakers say they would love to bring in something that would generate jobs but some neighbors are concerned.
Senator David Aragall (R) of the 29th District is working with others on a plan for the center. "Senator Swank, Representative Knowles and I have been working on a bipartisan basis to make sure some new jobs come Northern Berks County and that we don't just let that property sit vacant for years and years and years."
"What we would love is if a developer would come in and utilize some of those beautiful old buildings but that decision hasn't been made yet." said Argall.
Some neighbors are worried about what might go in. This includes Alice German. "We have lots of warehouses just sitting there . I work in Allentown and they just sit. Why do you need to keep building them? It's just an eyesore?"
Dale German is concerned about the traffic. "To put a business in there you need to watch for traffic. You can't put a light on this highway."
Argall says several good developers are very interested in the project. "In my mind the sooner that we can pass the legislation, get it their hands so it's not just sitting. Taxpayers sound not be paying to heat empty buildings year after year after year."
The state should have a decision by the end of the month about whether legislation can move forward with their plans.