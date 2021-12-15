TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews had a busy night. For those in the Hamburg area, it started around 8:30 p.m., with a call about a crash on I-78 in Tilden Township with people trapped.
"It came in as an upgraded incident with a school bus on top of several vehicles," said Hamburg Fire Company Deputy Chief Jarrod Emes.
Additional information prompted changes.
"With that being said, additional resources were called in to assist because of the severity of the accident, and the time and the amount of vehicles that are involved," said Deputy Chief Emes.
Emergency crews eventually learned two people died and four vehicles were involved.
Emes said it is something crews spend a lot of time training for.
"We have a lot of seasoned, experienced volunteers up here. This has not been the first accident in this severity," said Deputy Chief Emes.
He said they have been educating the public for the past several years along with the State Police about the dangers of highways.
"We're just really urging the public to be aware of the caution and how dangerous a highway is and the amount of truck traffic that is out there, the vehicle traffic, watching the safe speeds and just please be aware of the construction changes that are taking place right now as we're doing a lot of highway upgrades here," said Deputy Chief Emes.
PennDOT is also urging drivers to use caution when driving through the work zones on I-78. They said to expect delays.