HAMBURG, Pa. - Getting into college is an exciting moment for any high school senior.

But one student from Hamburg Area High School got three acceptance letters, to three very prestigious schools, and he has some big goals.

Since 7th grade Kevin McFarland III has narrowed down his college choices.

"I did a project, I think actually called library research, and we had to research colleges," recalled Kevin. "I actually did it on the academies and ever since that project, I was like, all right, this is what I wanna do."

The academies as in: The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, The U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Getting into any one of those is a big accomplishment.

The Hamburg Area High School grad went through the tedious application process and was accepted to all three, a huge accomplishment.

"It put me in a really nice position to choose," said Kevin.

He chose West Point.

"One of the quotes that they said there was, we teach about the people we taught and that really stuck with me," Kevin said. "Hopefully, one day, I can be one of those people that are being taught about."

An all-American boy, amazing student, incredible athlete who wants to someday be President of the United States. He plans to major in political science.

"It's funny, we would always joke, being class president here in Hamburg since eighth grade and he would always joke about being president and we would laugh as a family," recalled his father, Kevin McFarland, Jr. "It wasn't until we started to go through the application process that I realized, he was very serious."

McFarland has amazed even his own dad.

"His determination and his focus on what his goals are is not something that you see all the time with young teenagers," added McFarland, Jr.

Kevin McFarland III is anything but a typical teenager.

He starts at West Point this fall.