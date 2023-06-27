HAMBURG, Pa. - The Borough of Hamburg is receiving a $40,000 grant to help with the construction of a nearly 3,000 square foot multi-purpose facility in the downtown business district as part of its State Street Square project.

The grant, made possible by T-Mobile, will go towards the construction of the facility which will include a covered stage, kitchen area with two concession windows, public restrooms and an off-street parking lot for live performances and other family-oriented activities.

"When completed, this project will provide a community gathering place that will engage our residents while spurring economic vitality for the downtown businesses,” said Deena Kershner, executive director of Our Town Foundation/Hamburg (PA) Area Arts Alliance.

Our Town's goal is to develop the lot on State Street to create more recreational opportunities for the community.

The foundation purchased the lot in 2015 for $60,000, using funding from proceeds from previous Taste of Hamburg-er Festivals.