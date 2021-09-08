HAMBURG, Pa. – Dozens of parents, students and members of the community sat feet away from the Hamburg Area School Board as it voted 5-3 in favor of following the state's indoor mask mandate for schools.
Tuesday night's meeting came after the district's superintendent released a message on YouTube last week, saying he was going to leave the decision up to the school board, which before the state mandate was announced last week, had voted to make mask-wearing optional.
"I don't like wearing a mask, but it is the law at this point and if it's declared it's not legal then we can go from there," said Superintendent Richard Mextorf.
Even with Tuesday night's board decision, parents can still send a note to exempt their children from wearing masks. The exemption will then be reviewed by the school.
Leading up to the vote, board members discussed possible liabilities and potential consequences of not following a mandate at all.
Multiple parents showing up at the meeting with signs, hoping the board would stand by its optional mask-wearing policy.
"We think the parents know what's best for their children and we've already gone through a whole year of having them in masks," said Toni McFadden, parent.
"Many of us don't feel that the Department of Health mandate is lawful" said parent Lara Nemes. "We don't feel it's best for our children."
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci continue to recommend wearing masks in school.
"Universal masking in the school, and even though there are, you know, some government leaders locally who are trying to push back on that, we have to get the school system masked," Fauci said.
No public comments were allowed inside Tuesday's meeting. The board said it will revisit masking in October.
While the public couldn't comment at the Hamburg meeting, public comment was intense and heated at Tulpehocken Area School District's board meeting, which also took place Tuesday night.
The board's attorney warned if the form is not filled out by a doctor, it could open up the parents to personal liability.