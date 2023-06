HAMBURG, Pa. - A Hamburg woman is celebrating a full century.

Arlene Rickenbach turned 100 years old on Wednesday.

The Knitting Mill apartments threw a party for her and Elsie Rothenberger, who turned 90.

Arlene told us her secrets to a long and happy life.

"Well my advice would be to keep going, keep busy and have good health," she said.

Arlene says she's lived in Hamburg for a long time.