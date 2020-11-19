TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A Hamburg woman is facing criminal charges after a trip to an urgent care center.

Authorities say Jessica Saul went to St. Luke's Care Now on Nov. 10 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. They say she was asked to wait in her car until a room was ready, and she refused.

Police said she became agitated, and eventually lowered her mask and coughed in a nurse's face.

They said saliva landed on the nurse's eyes, and Saul allegedly said "take that," before leaving.

Police said this is a serious matter. "Especially during a pandemic like this, we want to make sure we're protecting our nurses, healthcare workers, and frontline staff," said Tilden Township Police Officer Frank Cataldi. "They're doing a lot for us, and we want to make sure they're taken care of."

Saul faces charges of reckless endangerment of another person and disorderly conduct.

