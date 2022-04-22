HAMBURG, Pa. — It's springtime and the bears are out.
"I opened the door and I looked out, and there was a bear literally six feet from me," said Kathrine Bradley, who lives in Hamburg.
Bradley has lived at the base of the Blue Mountain for the last five years, and every year, she has seen bears in her yard. Most recently, one visited about two weeks ago.
"He opened the can like it was nothing and dumped it over and started eating," Bradley said.
Earlier this week, another Hamburg resident's Ring Doorbell camera captured video of a bear walking through her yard. It's unclear if it's the same one.
Police said they get calls about bear sightings every year, sometimes daily, and it's always around this time of year in early spring.
"Over wintertime, we have no bear complaints," said Chief Anthony Kuklinski, Hamburg Police Department. "We don't see them; we don't hear anything about them. When springtime comes [and] it starts to warm up, the bears come out of hibernation and they have a voracious appetite."
Kuklinski said the borough has had the Pennsylvania Game Commission out repeatedly for bears and said people shouldn't interact with them.
There haven't been any reports of attacks, but the bears will definitely tear up stuff in people's yards, looking for food.
"My advice to my borough residents is don't put your trash out until early morning of trash day, which is on Tuesday. Bring your bird feeders in, and don't leave anything outside [like] grill stuff," said Kuklinski.
For the residents, it seems bears just come with the territory.
"A lot of woods around here," said Bradley, "so it's kind of what they do."
To learn more about bears, you can visit the game commission's black bear information page.