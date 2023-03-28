PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Hamburg woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Route 61 Monday afternoon.

72-year-old Cheryl Davis was travelling northbound on Pottsville Pike near Birch Hill Road just before 4 p.m.

Authorities say Davis lost control on the wet roadway. Her car spun out, flipping several times, before coming to a rest against a median wall.

Davis was transported to Reading Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Route 61 for approximately 2 hours.