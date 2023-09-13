HAMBURG, Pa. - A classic fall King won't be marching down the streets of Hamburg this year.

The King Frost Parade has been canceled.

Organizers posted on Facebook Wednesday night that they simply don't have enough volunteers to run the parade well and safely.

The Hamburg Jaycees ran the parade for nearly 60 years to celebrate the fall holidays with floats, bands, and, of course, King Frost.

The organizers say they didn't take this decision lightly and thanked everyone for their support over the years.