KUTZTOWN, Pa.- People lined the streets of Kutztown for the long-anticipated return of a hand pumper used to fight fires in the mid 1800's.
"Joel Bates built approximately 27 hand pumpers between the 1820's and 1850's," says Jeremy Bellois, history buff formerly of Kutztown Fire Company, who currently runs with Allentown Fire Dept. "This is one of about 8 still known in existence, and this is the only one in original, unrestored condition."
Kutztown bought the pumper from Philadelphia early on. It remained here until the mid 1970's. It was then stored at the Kempton Farm museum; after that its whereabouts were a mystery.
"Through a 15-year project through a couple members and historians, we were able to locate a collector out of Conway, New Hampshire who had it in his museum at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds," says Bellois.
The Kutztown Historical Society bought the antique pumper and brought it home. Bellois made the trip to pick it up.
"We had it looked over, it's in good, sound condition," says Bellois. "It's in good shape for its age."
The apparatus required 16 people to pump water and even more to push it.
"They would take shifts and turns of just back and forth, back and forth and the harder and the more you pump it, the further the water will flow," says Bellois.
Kutztown Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Russo says he's proud to have it back.
"There's just something about bringing history back to where it started that just puts a spark in people," says Russo.