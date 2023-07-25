BIRDSBORO, Pa. - A western Pennsylvania man is under arrest after police say he hopped into the driver's seat of an officer's vehicle and took off.

It all began in the early morning hours of July 22 in Birdsboro Borough.

Birdsboro Police were called to the 500 block of Monroe Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated man in a resident's pool.

Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jordan Keener of Dilliner, Pa inside the backyard of a home on neighboring Garfield Avenue.

As police approached, the suspect allegedly entered the pool and ignored officers' commands to get out.

Authorities say he eventually exited the above ground pool and while walking around its edge, police say Keener removed all of his clothes except his underwear, jumped off the edge and ran toward the woods.

Police brought Keener to the ground near the tree line and placed him in handcuffs.

Investigators say the suspect was cuffed and secured in the back of a police vehicle, but that Keener was able to maneuver through a small window in the cage compartment that separated the front and back seats. He then allegedly put the unmarked patrol car in drive and took off heading south on Garfield Avenue.

"For as long as I've been in the criminal justice system, I have never heard of an individual stealing a police vehicle," said Berks Couty District Attorney John Adams.

Officers pursued Keener through Birdsboro Borough and onto 422 west through Exeter Township.

The suspect crashed the vehicle in the area of E. 2nd and Chestnut Streets and briefly fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Keener is charged with theft, robbery, fleeing and eluding, public drunkenness, resisting arrest and related offenses.

"There's no difference in this case from it being a police vehicle to it being a private person's car," said DA Adams. "He is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle because he stole that vehicle."

Keener is in Berks County Jail unable to post $75,000 bail.