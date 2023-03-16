READING, Pa - "I, Mayor Eddie Moran, do hereby proclaim the year 2023 as the 275th anniversary of the City of Reading,” said Mayor Moran. “Let us all take a moment to reflect on the city of Reading."

You're holding up pretty well for 275.

“As we move forward, our slogan for this year's celebration is Reading: Our Heart, Our Home,” said Reading City Council President Donna Reed.

With roads that trace back through history.

"Thomas and Richard Penn, the sons of William Penn, mapped out the first city streets in 1743, which is now the city's downtown," Moran explained.

Roads that turned into rails once home to the biggest corporation in the country in the Reading Railroad. It's a shared history though, as delegates from sister cities in England and Germany are in town.

"We are looking forward to developing the partnership between the two cities even further,” said Ulrich Track of Reutlingen, Germany.

As this special anniversary for the city is celebrated the day also marks another significant anniversary that city council president Donna Reed drew attention to.

"It's not lost on us that three years ago today, everything shut down. You remember March 16th, 2020 took a painful stop. I think it's really fitting that this March 16th marks yet another beginning of our city. Our 276th year begins,” Reed said.

It's a time for reflection and remembrance of many things and people not physically present but still a part of all of it.

"Our former late council president Jeff Waltman, who I know is smiling and enjoying every moment of the celebration, and our former acting manager Frank Dembowski,” Reed said.

And so as the city takes time to celebrate with friends and family near and far, it looks ahead.

“It's about those who have come before us and those that will be a part of our future,” said County Commissioner Lucine Sihelnik.