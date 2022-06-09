KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A tour was held on Thursday at Kutztown University to showcase construction of the building that will become home to a collection of music, photos and artifacts.
The Kutztown University Foundation hosted the hard hat tour of the Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research.
Kutztown University leadership and members of the Council of Trustees toured the construction site. The building will also be used to showcase a rare and valuable vintage collection of mallet percussion instruments that have been acquired over three decades.
The Wells-Rapp Center for Mallet Percussion Research will be a working facility, open to students as well as researchers. It will allow access to play the instruments.
The $6.4-million project will include a 2,100 square foot performance space in addition to rooms dedicated to each of KU's specialized collections of rare marimbas, xylophones, vibraphones, bells, steel pans, and chimes.
University officials broke ground on the center in August.