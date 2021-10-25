READING, Pa. — The Harlem Globetrotters will be cutting, passing, and dunking their way back to Berks County in the new year.
The iconic basketball team announced Monday that it will return to the road on Dec. 26 with its "Spread Game Tour." The Santander Arena in downtown Reading will play host to the Globetrotters on Friday, Feb. 17.
Fans will be able to meet the team and check out its new SquadZone to learn about court vision.
"The Spread Game Tour is a chance to satisfy our fans' undeniable thirst for exceptional basketball while continuing as trailblazers in an ever-changing culture," said Jeff Munn, the team's executive vice president and general manager. "We believe our fans will be excited to be there with us as we unveil a completely transformed sports spectacular."
The Globetrotters played one of their last pre-pandemic games in Reading on March 8, 2020, less than a week before the government issued a stay-at-home order and events were canceled.
Tickets for their upcoming visit will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Harlem Globetrotters will resume touring on December 26th. Here's a taste of what you can look forward to. pic.twitter.com/aR8JgOKGbt— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) October 25, 2021