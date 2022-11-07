READING, Pa. — The fan-favorite Harlem Globetrotters are preparing to show off their newest basketball skills when their 2023 World Tour stops in Berks County next year.

The iconic team announced Monday that it will take on the Washington Generals in a return to the Santander Arena in downtown Reading on Thursday, March 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Globetrotters accuse the Generals of stopping at nothing "to try and defeat the world's winningest team."

Tickets for Globetrotters' appearance are already available on Ticketmaster. Fans can use the code THANKS to save up to 40% on select seats.

This will be the Globetrotters' second visit to Reading since the team resumed play following a pandemic pause. The city was a stop on the "Spread Game Tour" in February.

The announcement of the 2023 tour comes on the heels of the team debuting "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward," a 30-minute weekly series that airs Saturdays on NBC.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Harlem Globetrotters return to the #SantanderArena on March 2, 2023!!Tickets for the '2023 World Tour' are available NOW online at Ticketmaster.#liveinRDG pic.twitter.com/aCnNklkhxr — Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center (@Santander_Arena) November 7, 2022