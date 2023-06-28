LEESPORT, Pa. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Philadelphia District is updating the harmful algal bloom status at Blue Marsh Lake from a watch status up to a harmful algal bloom advisory status.

Officials are asking visitors to be aware of the presence of moderate levels of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, in the lake and the potential for harmful toxins to be present.

Visitors are advised to avoid water contact in areas where the water is discolored or where foam, scum or mats of algae are visible on the water’s surface.

Officials say children and pets are especially susceptible to the harmful effects of the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

Learn more about harmful algal blooms and their associated risks by visiting www.nap.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Blue-MarshLake/Harmful-Algal-Bloom-Information/ or contact the park office at 610-376-6337.