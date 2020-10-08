DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Adam's Royal Car Wash in the Gilbertsville area is washing away the idea that Halloween is canceled this year.
“We decided to do a haunted car wash tunnel for the community due to Covid,” said Adam Heimer, Owner of Adam’s Royal Car Wash.
Heimer is turning his business into a haunted attraction with spooky soap suds for the whole family.
"We figured it's something safe that the community can do,” Heimer said.
The haunted event is still a car wash so you never get out of your vehicle, making it COVID-19 safe but you won't be safe from the thrills and shrills. Heimer’s staff has been hard at work transforming the car wash into a haunted tunnel with decorations, lights, effects and all things Halloween.
"It's becoming a little bigger than I thought it would be but I have enough people in place I think we can make this a great event,” Heimer said.
A great event for the people Heimer says supported his businesses during some tough times.
"Unfortunately we did shut down for three months,” Heimer said.
But Adam's Royal Car Wash is back, leaving cars squeaky clean and leaving people squeaking and screaming over the next two weekends.
The haunted tunnel will be open from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10 and then again on Oct. 16 and 17. Admission is $20 per car.