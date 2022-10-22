READING, Pa. - Berks County is embracing all things spooky this weekend.

The Recreation Commission is hosting a Halloween hayride and haunted house in Reading's Schlegel Park.

The hayride takes guests around the park.

There's also a bounce house and sheet maze, along with pumpkin decorating and face painting.

"This year, we converted the pool house into a haunted house. You're going to get to see all of your favorite spooky people, keeping it family friendly though and affordable is definitely our mission," said Heather Boyer, program supervisor.

The event continues from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids.