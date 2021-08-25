ALBANY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University and Hawk Mountain Sanctuary are continuing a partnership that officials said benefits both institutions.
Representatives of the university and the sanctuary gathered Wednesday to renew their 5-year academic research agreement, which provides K.U. students and faculty the opportunity to partner with Hawk Mountain on field research in the areas of conservation, migration, and raptor biology.
"This agreement has a special meaning to me," said Kenneth Hawkinson, the university's president. "I carry great pride to be a member of the Board of Directors for Hawk Mountain. The Board members and staff are among the finest people I've ever known. They are selfless in the giving of their time, passionate in their love of nature, fully engaged in their conservation mission and dedicated to the education and enlightenment of this and future generations."
Kutztown students studying biology, biochemistry, environmental science, geography, instructional technology/digital classroom technology, public relations, and social media theory and strategy will be able to perform collaborative research with Hawk Mountain as a research affiliate, officials said.
The sanctuary said it benefits as well.
"The partnership supports and strengthens our academic scope, providing staff and trainees access to a range of faculty and facilities," said Sean Grace, Hawk Mountain's president.
In addition to operating its 2,500-acre sanctuary in Albany Township, Hawk Mountain said its conservation science team executes local-to-global scientific research and professional training programs for up-and-coming conservationists.