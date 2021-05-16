KEMPTON, Pa. - A plant sale at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks County was able to take Pennsylvania back to its roots.

The sanctuary hosted a sale on both Saturday and Sunday featuring only species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs and trees.

Wildlife officials say these native plants can help attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife. They say it creates a more natural environment in the local landscape.

More than 11,000 plants were sold just on Saturday. Money raised from the sale benefits the sanctuary programs.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.