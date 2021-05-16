KEMPTON, Pa. - A plant sale at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks County was able to take Pennsylvania back to its roots.
The sanctuary hosted a sale on both Saturday and Sunday featuring only species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs and trees.
Wildlife officials say these native plants can help attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife. They say it creates a more natural environment in the local landscape.
More than 11,000 plants were sold just on Saturday. Money raised from the sale benefits the sanctuary programs.