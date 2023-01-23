SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fans of longtime Berks sandwich shop Mays in Spring Township waited patiently as staff called out their orders.

“Small cheesesteak, no onions,” said manager Joe Mays.

He’s also recalling a weekend call up involving his former high school football teammate.

“Patrick Mahomes just got injured,” Mays said. "My daughter turns to me and goes, 'That means Chad's coming in,' and they immediately cut to him warming up on the sidelines."

Chad Henne, the 37-year-old Wilson High School product, is in his fifth season with the Kansas City Chiefs, after stints with the Dolphins and Jaguars. He continues to be Mr. Dependable off the bench, particularly in the post-season.

"It was incredible leading that long touchdown drive after coming off the bench cold,” Mays said.

All the while entering the Chiefs history books.

“It's the longest drive in Chiefs post season history,” said Mays. ”It was his first post season touchdown pass."

With only four NFL teams still playing football, Berks Birds fans are also excited with an NFC Championship game at the Linc.

"Obviously, the Eagles success and they look like they are the team to beat,” he said.

So even if you're not a Birds fan, you can still have something, or more so someone, to get behind.

“Having the Chiefs tie-in with Chad Henne is great too cuz for people like myself, who didn't grow up an Eagles fan, we get that tie my teams not in it anymore but it's nice to have someone to root for,” he said.

For nearly two decades now, the Berks-based Wilson Bulldog alum continues to come off the bench and get the job done.

“He knows he's not gonna be the guy out there to start but he's always gonna be ready," said Mays.