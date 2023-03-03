HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Reading High and Penn State Berks soccer player killed Wednesday in a wreck on Route 33 was known as a dominant force on the field and a humble person with a great attitude beyond the white lines.

25-year-old Bryan Franco of Hellertown is among the three people killed during a five-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Hamilton Township, when a tractor trailer traveling south crossed the median into northbound traffic. 40-year-old Samantha Crich of Wilkes-Barre and a 14-year-old girl in Crich's car were also killed.

It's hard for Reading High Soccer Coach Mike Cahn to wrap his head around the crash.

"I just can't believe it happened," said Cahn. "I was saying if he [Franco] would've left his house one minute earlier or one minute later. Wrong place. Wrong time."

Cahn fondly remembers coaching Franco in 2014 when he led the Red Knights to become the District III Triple A champions and the joyful moments after the game when the team hoisted Franco high into the air.

"Franco just came in and 'BAM!' He slammed it in, far post. Three minutes left in the game. We won 1-0," recalled Cahn. "Everybody charged the field, and they picked up Bryan, and they had a parachute throwing him in the air, flipping him in the air. It was a wonderful moment."

During his seasons with the team, Franco made his mark as a forward on the field.

"He scored 46 goals. He had 15 assists," said Cahn. "He was our MVP through the playoffs, and he was a very humble guy, not seeking the spotlight."

Franco was All-Division First Team in 2014, All-Berks First Team in 2015 and very close to being All-State that year, according to Cahn. He adds, Franco was unstoppable when inching near the goal.

"I nicknamed him the 'Sniper,' because if we got him the ball around the 18-yard box, he almost always scored," stated Cahn. "He would take on defenders 1v2."

Cahn says he especially enjoyed coaching the team when Franco was on it.

"It wasn't even like practice; it was just fun," said Cahn. "When we were at practice or off the field, he would be laughing or having a good time. When he stepped in those lines, he became the sniper, and he was going to score."

Cahn says, off the field, Franco was the kind of person who'd go out of his way for friends and teammates.

"Bryan was well-loved by the team and very embraced. I can't tell you how many people and former players have reached out to me," he said. "Everyone's devastated."

Franco also played soccer at Penn State Berks, where he's remembered fondly as a terrific teammate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.